Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 7320U AMD Ryzen 5 7520U - Intel Processor N200 Intel Core i3 N305 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Extensa 15 Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A314-36) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs) Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (110.5 vs 133.6 square inches)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Acer Extensa 15 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Acer Aspire 3 (A314-36) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 362.9 x 237.5 x 18.9 mm

14.29 x 9.35 x 0.74 inches 328.3 x 217.2 x 18 mm

12.93 x 8.55 x 0.71 inches Area 862 cm2 (133.6 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~75.8% Side bezels 8.8 mm 9.2 mm Colors Gray Silver Material Plastic Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD TFT LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Extensa 15 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 Aspire 3 (A314-36) 14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2 ~ 24% more screen space Max. brightness Extensa 15 220 nits Aspire 3 (A314-36) 220 nits

Battery Capacity 40 Wh 40 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 W Weight of AC adapter - 160 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 610M Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 0.49 TFLOPS 0.74 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 0 Gbps Shading units (cores) 128 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 8 GPU performance Extensa 15 0.49 TFLOPS Aspire 3 (A314-36) +51% 0.74 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz - Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones - 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Optional No Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.