Acer Extensa 15 vs Aspire 3 (A314-36)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
41
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
23
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
15
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
62
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
79
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Extensa 15
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A314-36)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (110.5 vs 133.6 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|362.9 x 237.5 x 18.9 mm
14.29 x 9.35 x 0.74 inches
|328.3 x 217.2 x 18 mm
12.93 x 8.55 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|862 cm2 (133.6 inches2)
|713 cm2 (110.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.9%
|~75.8%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|9.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TFT LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Screen space comparison
Extensa 15
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
Aspire 3 (A314-36)
14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2
~24% more screen space
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|45 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|160 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Cores
|4
|4 (0P + 4E)
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 610M
|Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Extensa 15 +30%
1029
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Extensa 15 +82%
3796
2085
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Extensa 15 +66%
1123
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Extensa 15 +103%
4532
2235
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1900 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.49 TFLOPS
|0.74 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|0 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|128
|256
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|8
|16
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|4
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|-
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|-
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Optional
|No
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
