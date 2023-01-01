Home > Laptop comparison > Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023: full specs and tests

Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023

Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~74%
  • Dimensions: 400 x 293 x 27.9-28.9 mm (15.75 x 11.54 x 1.1-1.14 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023.
Performance
85
Gaming
65
Display
50
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
79
Case
42
NanoReview Score
63
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023

Case

Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 400 x 293 x 27.9-28.9 mm
15.75 x 11.54 x 1.1-1.14 inches
Area 1172 cm2 (181.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74%
Side bezels 13.7 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 131 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 7 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 820 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 32 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1995
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13327
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1940
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
19498
Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
6.8-9.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

