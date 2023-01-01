Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023
- Launched: January 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~74%
- Dimensions: 400 x 293 x 27.9-28.9 mm (15.75 x 11.54 x 1.1-1.14 inches)
Case
|Weight
|3 kg (6.62 lbs)
|Dimensions
|400 x 293 x 27.9-28.9 mm
15.75 x 11.54 x 1.1-1.14 inches
|Area
|1172 cm2 (181.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74%
|Side bezels
|13.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|PPI
|131 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Response time
|7 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Charge power
|280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|820 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.1 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|32 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 610M
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1995
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13327
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1940
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
19498
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
GPU performance
6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes