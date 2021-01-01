Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.1%

~82.1% Dimensions: 403.5 x 249 x 24.9 mm (15.89" x 9.8" x 0.98")

CPU: - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU: - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile RAM: - 16GB 32GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Nitro 5 (AN517-41). Performance 92 Gaming 76 Display 53 Battery Life 91 Connectivity 67 Case 52 NanoReview Score 70

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

Case Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) Width 403.5 mm (15.89 inches) Height 249 mm (9.8 inches) Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) Area 1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% Side bezels 10.3 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte

Battery Capacity 0 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery No Charging port position Left Charge power 180 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 3x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad Yes Backlight Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Base frequency 3.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 6 Threads 12 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Fabrication process 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1376 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 6409

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) Shading units 3840 DirectX support 12 Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB