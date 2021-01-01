Home > Laptop comparison > Nitro 5 (AN517-41): full specs and tests

Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.1%
  • Dimensions: 403.5 x 249 x 24.9 mm (15.89" x 9.8" x 0.98")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Nitro 5 (AN517-41).
Performance
92
Gaming
76
Display
53
Battery Life
91
Connectivity
67
Case
52
NanoReview Score
70

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

Case

Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Width 403.5 mm (15.89 inches)
Height 249 mm (9.8 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1%
Side bezels 10.3 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left
Charge power 180 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6409

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
NVMe Yes

