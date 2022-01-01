Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-42) Launched: January 2022

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Nitro 5 (AN517-42). Performance 77 Gaming 68 Display 49 Battery Life 58 Connectivity 69 Case 43 NanoReview Score 60

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-42)

Case Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) Dimensions 400.5 x 294.5 x 27.9 mm

15.77 x 11.59 x 1.1 inches Area 1179 cm2 (182.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69.9% Side bezels 8.8 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Response time 3 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Fast charging Yes Charging port position Bottom Charge power 330 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Base frequency 3.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Fabrication process 6 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1594 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 9890 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1572 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 13914

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 GPU performance 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes