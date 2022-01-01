Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-42)
- Launched: January 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~69.9%
- Dimensions: 400.5 x 294.5 x 27.9 mm (15.77 x 11.59 x 1.1 inches)
Review
Performance
77
Gaming
68
Display
49
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
69
Case
43
NanoReview Score
60
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-42)
Case
|Weight
|3 kg (6.62 lbs)
|Dimensions
|400.5 x 294.5 x 27.9 mm
15.77 x 11.59 x 1.1 inches
|Area
|1179 cm2 (182.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69.9%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Response time
|3 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Charge power
|330 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1594
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9890
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1572
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13914
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
GPU performance
8.7 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes