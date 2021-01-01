Home > Laptop comparison > Nitro 5 AN517-54: full specs and tests

Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54

Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
  • Launched: May 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.1%
  • Dimensions: 403.8 x 279.4 x 24.9 mm (15.9 x 11 x 0.98 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Nitro 5 AN517-54.
Performance
74
Gaming
62
Display
49
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
67
Case
62
NanoReview Score
60

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 403.8 x 279.4 x 24.9 mm
15.9 x 11 x 0.98 inches
Area 1128 cm2 (174.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.1%
Side bezels 10.4 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 47 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1243:1
sRGB color space 55%
Adobe RGB profile 37.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 36.7%
Response time 16 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left
Charge power 135 / 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 387 / 580 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1435
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4734
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1466
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5618

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units 2048
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 79 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

