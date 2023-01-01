Home > Laptop comparison > Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51): full specs and tests

Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)

Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
  • Launched: September 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.2%
  • Dimensions: 362.3 x 239.8 x 23.5 mm (14.26 x 9.44 x 0.93 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51).
Performance
69
Gaming
42
Display
53
Battery Life
56
Connectivity
66
Portability
65
NanoReview Score
53

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 362.3 x 239.8 x 23.5 mm
14.26 x 9.44 x 0.93 inches
Area 869 cm2 (134.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.2%
Side bezels 8.5 mm
Colors Black
Material Plastic
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor No
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 135 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
2341
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
9396
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1719
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12811
Submit your Cinebench result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 7.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
7.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) or Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-41)
2. Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) or Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023
3. Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) or HP Omen 16 (2023)
4. Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) or Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8
5. Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) or MSI Stealth 15
6. Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) or Dell Alienware x14 R2
7. Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) or MSI Pulse 15 (2023)
8. Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) or Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)
9. Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) or Gigabyte Aorus 15X
10. Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) or Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023)
Compare other laptops (760+)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский