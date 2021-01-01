Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~72.4%

~72.4% Dimensions: 363.4 x 255 x 22.9 mm (14.31" x 10.04" x 0.9")

Display: - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) GPU: - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile Storage: - 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53). Performance 84 Gaming 81 Display 56 Battery Life 66 Connectivity 67 Case 60 NanoReview Score 67

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Width 363.4 mm (14.31 inches) Height 255 mm (10.04 inches) Thickness 22.9 mm (0.9 inches) Area 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.4% Side bezels 9 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte

Battery Capacity 59 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery No Charging port position Bottom Charge power 230 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad Yes Backlight Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 10750H Base frequency 2.6 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz Cores 6 Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Fabrication process 14 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1203 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 5599 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 484 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2732

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) Shading units 3840 DirectX support 12 Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM RAM size 16GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB