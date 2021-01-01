Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Gaming A15 FA506 or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) – what's better?

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
VS
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
From $1200
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 10750H
GPU
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~53%) battery – 90 against 59 watt-hours
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Gaming A15 FA506
vs
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 359.8 mm (14.17 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 256 mm (10.08 inches) 255 mm (10.04 inches)
Thickness 24.5 mm (0.96 inches) 22.9 mm (0.9 inches)
Area 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.9% ~72.4%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 9 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 200 W 230 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI GS66 Stealth or ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
2. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 or ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
3. ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706 or ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
4. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 or ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
5. Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) or ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
6. Dell Alienware m15 R4 or Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
7. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
8. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE or Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
9. MSI GE66 Raider or Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
10. MSI GF75 Thin or Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) and ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский