Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
- Launched: May 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~72.5%
- Dimensions: 363 x 255 x 22.9 mm (14.29" x 10.04" x 0.9")
Review
Performance
88
Gaming
83
Display
56
Battery Life
87
Connectivity
71
Case
63
NanoReview Score
72
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|363 mm (14.29 inches)
|Height
|255 mm (10.04 inches)
|Thickness
|22.9 mm (0.9 inches)
|Area
|926 cm2 (143.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.5%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1481
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6685
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1737
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9315
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1305 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1642 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
12.6 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes