  • Launched: May 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~72.5%
  • Dimensions: 363 x 255 x 22.9 mm (14.29" x 10.04" x 0.9")
Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S).
Performance
88
Gaming
83
Display
56
Battery Life
87
Connectivity
71
Case
63
NanoReview Score
72

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 363 mm (14.29 inches)
Height 255 mm (10.04 inches)
Thickness 22.9 mm (0.9 inches)
Area 926 cm2 (143.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.5%
Side bezels 8.8 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1481
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6685
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1737
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9315

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1642 MHz
FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
12.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

