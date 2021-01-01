Acer Predator Triton 300 SE Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.3%

~73.3% Dimensions: 323 x 228 x 17.9 mm (12.72" x 8.98" x 0.7")

Performance 86 Gaming 76 Display 59 Battery Life 87 Connectivity 67 Case 83

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Width 323 mm (12.72 inches) Height 228 mm (8.98 inches) Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) Area 736 cm2 (114.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.3% Side bezels 6.6 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2 Noise level 62.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz PPI 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Adobe RGB profile 76% DCI-P3 color gamut 77% Max. brightness 330 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 0 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 1x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 11375H Base frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1627 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 5665

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) Shading units 3840 DirectX support 12 Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM RAM size 8GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 Max. ram size 24 GB