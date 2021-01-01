Home > Laptop comparison > Predator Triton 300 SE: full specs and tests

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.3%
  • Dimensions: 323 x 228 x 17.9 mm (12.72" x 8.98" x 0.7")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Predator Triton 300 SE.
Performance
86
Gaming
76
Display
59
Battery Life
87
Connectivity
67
Case
83
NanoReview Score
71

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 323 mm (12.72 inches)
Height 228 mm (8.98 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 736 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.3%
Side bezels 6.6 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 62.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Adobe RGB profile 76%
DCI-P3 color gamut 77%
Max. brightness
330 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 0 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5665

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
Max. ram size 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE or Dell Alienware m15 R4
2. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE or Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
3. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE or MSI GP66 Leopard
4. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE or MSI GF75 Thin
5. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE or MSI GE76 Raider
6. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE or MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat
7. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
8. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE or ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
9. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE or ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
10. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
11. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE or ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516

Comments

EnglishРусский