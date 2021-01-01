Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.3%
- Dimensions: 323 x 228 x 17.9 mm (12.72" x 8.98" x 0.7")
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Width
|323 mm (12.72 inches)
|Height
|228 mm (8.98 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|736 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.3%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|62.6 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|76%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|77%
Max. brightness
330 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5665
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|Max. ram size
|24 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes