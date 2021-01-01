Home > Laptop comparison > Spin 3 (SP313-51N): full specs and tests

Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)

Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.5%
  • Dimensions: 302 x 222 x 15.9 mm (11.89" x 8.74" x 0.63")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Spin 3 (SP313-51N).
Performance
59
Gaming
22
Display
43
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
76
Case
91
NanoReview Score
49

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Width 302 mm (11.89 inches)
Height 222 mm (8.74 inches)
Thickness 15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.5%
Side bezels 7.8 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 4
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1252
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2489

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Clock 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Dell XPS 13 9310 and Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
2. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
3. Dell Inspiron 13 7306 and Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
4. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 and Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
5. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
6. ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 and Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
7. ASUS VivoBook S13 S333 and Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
8. ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 and Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
9. Dell XPS 13 9305 and Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)

Comments

EnglishРусский