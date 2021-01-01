Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N) Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.5%

~76.5% Dimensions: 302 x 222 x 15.9 mm (11.89" x 8.74" x 0.63")

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Spin 3 (SP313-51N). Performance 59 Gaming 22 Display 43 Battery Life 60 Connectivity 76 Case 91 NanoReview Score 49

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)

Case Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Width 302 mm (11.89 inches) Height 222 mm (8.74 inches) Thickness 15.9 mm (0.63 inches) Area 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.5% Side bezels 7.8 mm Colors Silver Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No

Display 1920 x 1200 Size 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen Yes Display tests sRGB color space 100%

Battery Capacity 48 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 USB-A 1x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight No Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1115G4 Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz Cores 2 Threads 4 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1252 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2489

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 384 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB Clock 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No Total slots 2