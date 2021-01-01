Home > Laptop comparison > Swift 1 (SF114-34): full specs and tests

Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34)

Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34)
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.9%
  • Dimensions: 322.8 x 212.2 x 14.95 mm (12.71 x 8.35 x 0.59 inches)
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Swift 1 (SF114-34).
Performance
26
Gaming
13
Display
38
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
69
Case
96
NanoReview Score
41

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 322.8 x 212.2 x 14.95 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.59 inches
Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9%
Side bezels 6.5 mm
Colors Silver, Gold
Transformer No
Opening angle 120°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive
Vapor chamber No

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 952:1
sRGB color space 61.8%
Adobe RGB profile 42.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 41.4%
Response time 25 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left
Charge power 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 158 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 2
L3 Cache 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
604
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1146
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
448
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
693

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 6 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz
FLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 2.93 Gbps
Shading units 256
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
0.24 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom
Storage type eMMC
Channels 1x64 GB
Upgradable No
Total slots 1

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 73.8 dB
Microphones 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

