Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34)
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.9%
- Dimensions: 322.8 x 212.2 x 14.95 mm (12.71 x 8.35 x 0.59 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
26
Gaming
13
Display
38
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
69
Case
96
NanoReview Score
41
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34)
Case
|Weight
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
|322.8 x 212.2 x 14.95 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|120°
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|952:1
|sRGB color space
|61.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|42.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|41.4%
|Response time
|25 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|158 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|2
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
604
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1146
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
448
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
693
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|6 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.24 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|2.93 Gbps
|Shading units
|256
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
0.24 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|Storage type
|eMMC
|Channels
|1x64 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|1
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|73.8 dB
|Microphones
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes