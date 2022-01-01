Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) Launched: February 2022

February 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.1%

~80.1% Dimensions: 321 x 210 x 15 mm (12.64 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Swift 3 (SF314-512). Performance 57 Gaming 33 Display 38 Battery Life 60 Connectivity 79 Case 97 NanoReview Score 51

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)

Case Weight 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) Dimensions 321 x 210 x 15 mm

12.64 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches Area 674 cm2 (104.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.1% Side bezels 5.6 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Base frequency 1.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1491 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 6824 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1096 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 8012

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No