Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7) Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) Dimensions 304 x 218 x 17.36 mm

11.97 x 8.58 x 0.68 inches 321 x 210 x 15 mm

12.64 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches Area 663 cm2 (102.7 inches2) 674 cm2 (104.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~80.1% Side bezels 8.8 mm 5.6 mm Colors Green Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7) 300 nits Swift 3 (SF314-512) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 59 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 20 GPU performance Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7) 1.108 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF314-512) +27% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.