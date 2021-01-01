Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.5%

~82.5% Dimensions: 323.4 x 218.9 x 15.9 mm (12.73" x 8.62" x 0.63")

CPU: - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD)

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)

Case Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Width 323.4 mm (12.73 inches) Height 218.9 mm (8.62 inches) Thickness 15.9 mm (0.63 inches) Area 708 cm2 (109.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5% Side bezels 13.8 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1 Noise level 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1215:1 sRGB color space 96.2% Adobe RGB profile 67.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 69.3% Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 48 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1291 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3630 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 510 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2000

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 640 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No Total slots 1