Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56) Launched: February 2022

Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.7%

~81.7% Dimensions: 309.8 x 213.3 x 14.9 mm (12.2 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Swift 5 (SF514-56). Performance 69 Gaming 40 Display 49 Battery Life 57 Connectivity 79 Case 98 NanoReview Score 56

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56)

Case Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 309.8 x 213.3 x 14.9 mm

12.2 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches Area 661 cm2 (102.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7% Side bezels 0 mm Colors Black, Gold Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 210 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen Yes Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 1260P Base frequency 2.1 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1600 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7926 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1636 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 8985

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 GPU performance 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No