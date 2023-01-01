Home > Laptop comparison > Swift Go 14 SFG14-41: full specs and tests

Acer Swift Go 14 SFG14-41

Acer Swift Go 14 SFG14-41
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.5%
  • Dimensions: 321.7 x 211.7 x 15.9 mm (12.67 x 8.33 x 0.63 inches)
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Swift Go 14 SFG14-41.
Performance
53
Gaming
17
Display
37
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
77
Portability
90
NanoReview Score
52

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Swift Go 14 SFG14-41

Case

Weight 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
Dimensions 321.7 x 211.7 x 15.9 mm
12.67 x 8.33 x 0.63 inches
Area 681 cm2 (105.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.5%
Side bezels 10.1 mm
Colors Silver
Material Aluminum
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor No
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
1696
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
6412
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1392
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8125
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7
GPU performance
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

