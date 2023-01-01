Acer Swift Go 14 SFG14-41
- Launched: January 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.5%
- Dimensions: 321.7 x 211.7 x 15.9 mm (12.67 x 8.33 x 0.63 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
53
Gaming
17
Display
37
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
77
Portability
90
NanoReview Score
52
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Swift Go 14 SFG14-41
Case
|Weight
|1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
|Dimensions
|321.7 x 211.7 x 15.9 mm
12.67 x 8.33 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|681 cm2 (105.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.5%
|Side bezels
|10.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Material
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
1696
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
6412
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1392
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8125
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|448
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|28
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|7
GPU performance
1.108 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes