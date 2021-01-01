Acer Swift X (2021)
- Launched: April 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.5%
- Dimensions: 322.5 x 213.3 x 17.9 mm (12.7" x 8.4" x 0.7")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
77
Gaming
42
Display
41
Battery Life
70
Connectivity
71
Case
88
NanoReview Score
57
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Swift X (2021)
Case
|Weight
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|Width
|322.5 mm (12.7 inches)
|Height
|213.3 mm (8.4 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.5%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Gold
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.3 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1120
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5501
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
3.195 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes