Acer Swift X (2021)
  • Launched: April 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.5%
  • Dimensions: 322.5 x 213.3 x 17.9 mm (12.7" x 8.4" x 0.7")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Swift X (2021).
Performance
77
Gaming
42
Display
41
Battery Life
70
Connectivity
71
Case
88
NanoReview Score
57

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Swift X (2021)

Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Width 322.5 mm (12.7 inches)
Height 213.3 mm (8.4 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.5%
Side bezels 6.3 mm
Colors Gold
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.3 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1120
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5501

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1024
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

