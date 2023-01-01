Acer Swift X (SFX14-42G)
- Launched: January 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.9%
- Dimensions: 322.8 x 212.2 x 17.9 mm (12.71 x 8.35 x 0.7 inches)
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|322.8 x 212.2 x 17.9 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Contrast
|1210:1
|sRGB color space
|96.1%
|Adobe RGB profile
|66.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68.2%
Max. brightness
350 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|60 / 90 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4845
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1162
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7003
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|40 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
GPU performance
3.195 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|76 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes