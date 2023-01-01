Home > Laptop comparison > Swift X (SFX14-42G): full specs and tests

Acer Swift X (SFX14-42G)

Acer Swift X (SFX14-42G)
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.9%
  • Dimensions: 322.8 x 212.2 x 17.9 mm (12.71 x 8.35 x 0.7 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Swift X (SFX14-42G).
Performance
45
Gaming
43
Display
39
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
69
Portability
87
NanoReview Score
51

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-42G)

Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 322.8 x 212.2 x 17.9 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.7 inches
Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9%
Side bezels 6.5 mm
Colors Gray
Material Aluminum
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor No
Display tests
Contrast 1210:1
sRGB color space 96.1%
Adobe RGB profile 66.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.2%
Max. brightness
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 60 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4845
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1162
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7003
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 76 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) vs Swift X (SFX14-42G)
2. Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71) vs Swift X (SFX14-42G)
3. Huawei MateBook D 14 2023 vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-42G)
4. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-42G)
5. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-42G)
6. LG Gram 14 (2023) vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-42G)
7. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-42G)
8. Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) vs Swift X (SFX14-42G)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский