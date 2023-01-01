Home > Laptop comparison > Swift X (SFX14-71G): full specs and tests

Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)

Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.8%
  • Dimensions: 322.79 x 228.12 x 17.9 mm (12.71 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
GPU:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Swift X (SFX14-71G).
Performance
74
Gaming
61
Display
63
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
79
Portability
84
NanoReview Score
66

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)

Case

Weight 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs)
Dimensions 322.79 x 228.12 x 17.9 mm
12.71 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches
Area 736 cm2 (114.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8%
Side bezels 5.2 mm
Colors Gray
Material Aluminum
Transformer No
Opening angle 130°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 208 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes
Display tests
sRGB color space 98%
DCI-P3 color gamut 83%
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 100 W
Weight of AC adapter 355 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1709
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10922
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1813
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14164
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock 1417 MHz
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40
GPU performance
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
2. Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G) vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
3. Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71) vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
4. Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56) vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
5. Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
7. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
8. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
9. Dell XPS 13 9315 vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский