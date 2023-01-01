Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
- Launched: January 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.8%
- Dimensions: 322.79 x 228.12 x 17.9 mm (12.71 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches)
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.55 kg (3.42 lbs)
|Dimensions
|322.79 x 228.12 x 17.9 mm
12.71 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|736 cm2 (114.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.8%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|14.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|PPI
|208 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|sRGB color space
|98%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|83%
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|355 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1709
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10922
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1813
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14164
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1185 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1417 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
GPU performance
5.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes