Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) Launched: June 2022

June 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.4%

~79.4% Dimensions: 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm (11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches)

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% Side bezels 8.8 mm Colors Silver, Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Number of fans 1

Display 2560 x 1600 Size 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 58.2 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 67 W

CPU CPU name Apple M2 Base frequency 2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 3.4 GHz Cores 8 Threads 8 Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU Fabrication process 5 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10287 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1668 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 8354

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 5 nm GPU base clock 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1456 MHz FLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus Custom Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable No

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No