Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
  • Launched: June 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.4%
  • Dimensions: 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm (11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022).
Performance
66
Gaming
45
Display
57
Battery Life
85
Connectivity
74
Case
94
NanoReview Score
62
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4%
Side bezels 8.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 67 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.4 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 8
Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10287
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1668
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8354

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 5 nm
GPU base clock 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1456 MHz
FLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable No

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision No

