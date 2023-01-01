Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Pro 14 (2023): full specs and tests

Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.6%
  • Dimensions: 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm (12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches)
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the MacBook Pro 14 (2023).
Performance
85
Gaming
34
Display
88
Battery Life
80
Connectivity
91
Case
87
NanoReview Score
77
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.6%
Side bezels 3.4 mm
Colors Silver, Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 14.2 inches
Type Mini LED
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 67 / 96 W
Cable length 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 274 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz
Cores 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 12
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1921
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14100
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1567
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14305
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 5 nm
GPU base clock 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1344 MHz
FLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory bus 256 bit
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 76
GPU performance
6.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 4x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable No
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision No

