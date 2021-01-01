Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
- Launched: July 2018
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.8%
- Dimensions: 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm (13.75" x 9.48" x 0.61")
Review
Performance
73
Gaming
30
Display
62
Battery Life
73
Connectivity
77
Case
87
NanoReview Score
61
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Case
|Weight
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|Width
|349.3 mm (13.75 inches)
|Height
|240.7 mm (9.48 inches)
|Thickness
|15.5 mm (0.61 inches)
|Area
|841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|6500 RPM
|Noise level
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|15.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|221 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1333:1
|Response time
|35 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|87 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|369 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|9 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1046
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4819
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2347
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.38 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|2.4 Gbps
|Shading units
|192
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
0.38 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|85 dB
|Microphones
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|No
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|0.7 mm
|Size
|16.0 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|No