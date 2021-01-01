Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) vs Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
From $2399
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Features a much bigger (~66%) battery – 83 against 49.9 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
- Can run popular games at about 321-438% higher FPS
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (100.1 vs 130.3 square inches)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Width
|349.3 mm (13.75 inches)
|304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
|Height
|240.7 mm (9.48 inches)
|212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
|Thickness
|15.5 mm (0.61 inches)
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.8%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|6500 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|47 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.4 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|221 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1333:1
|1069:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:23 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|87 W
|30 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|369 gramm
|172 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|9 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 GPU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7489
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2347
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|10 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|350 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1000 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.38 TFLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|2.4 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|192
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2400 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|85 dB
|79.6 dB
|Microphones
|3
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|0.7 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|16.0 x 9.9 cm
|12.1 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|No
|No
