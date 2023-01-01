Home > Laptop comparison > Creator Laptop Q (Q540): full specs and tests

Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540)

  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80%
  • Dimensions: 356.3 x 235.3 x 19.9-20 mm (14.03 x 9.26 x 0.78-0.79 inches)
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 356.3 x 235.3 x 19.9-20 mm
14.03 x 9.26 x 0.78-0.79 inches
Area 838 cm2 (129.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80%
Side bezels 5.5 mm
Colors Black
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 212 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1620 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy
Ambient light sensor No
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
600 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 150 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1817
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14513
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1930
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
19158
Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40
GPU performance
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Yes
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

