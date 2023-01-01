Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540)
- Launched: January 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~80%
- Dimensions: 356.3 x 235.3 x 19.9-20 mm (14.03 x 9.26 x 0.78-0.79 inches)
Review
Performance
82
Gaming
63
Display
75
Battery Life
56
Connectivity
81
Portability
76
NanoReview Score
70
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.3 x 235.3 x 19.9-20 mm
14.03 x 9.26 x 0.78-0.79 inches
|Area
|838 cm2 (129.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80%
|Side bezels
|5.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|PPI
|212 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1620 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
Max. brightness
600 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|150 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.4 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1817
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14513
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1930
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
19158
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
GPU performance
6.42 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes