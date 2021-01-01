ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1400)
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.5%
- Dimensions: 323.4 x 215.6 x 19.2 mm (12.73" x 8.49" x 0.76")
Review
Performance
35
Gaming
22
Display
29
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
67
Case
84
NanoReview Score
40
Case
|Weight
|1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
|Width
|323.4 mm (12.73 inches)
|Height
|215.6 mm (8.49 inches)
|Thickness
|19.2 mm (0.76 inches)
|Area
|697 cm2 (108.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Max. brightness
220 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 90 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|Yes
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|Yes
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.8 GHz
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|2
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
631
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1155
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes