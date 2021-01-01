ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1400) Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.5%

~77.5% Dimensions: 323.4 x 215.6 x 19.2 mm (12.73" x 8.49" x 0.76")

Display: - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU: - Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM: - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage: - 128GB (SSD) 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD) 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ExpertBook B1 (B1400). Performance 35 Gaming 22 Display 29 Battery Life 60 Connectivity 67 Case 84 NanoReview Score 40

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1400)

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Width 323.4 mm (12.73 inches) Height 215.6 mm (8.49 inches) Thickness 19.2 mm (0.76 inches) Area 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% Side bezels 6.8 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 220 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 / 90 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive Yes Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 3x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA Yes Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Key travel 1.5 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 1.8 GHz Cores 2 Threads 2 L3 Cache 4 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 631 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1155

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 384 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 Max. ram size 48 GB