ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1400)

  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.5%
  • Dimensions: 323.4 x 215.6 x 19.2 mm (12.73" x 8.49" x 0.76")
Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ExpertBook B1 (B1400).
Performance
35
Gaming
22
Display
29
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
67
Case
84
NanoReview Score
40

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1400)

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Width 323.4 mm (12.73 inches)
Height 215.6 mm (8.49 inches)
Thickness 19.2 mm (0.76 inches)
Area 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5%
Side bezels 6.8 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 / 90 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive Yes
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA Yes
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.8 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 2
L3 Cache 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
631
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1155

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
Max. ram size 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

