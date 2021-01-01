ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.3%
- Dimensions: 358 x 236.5 x 19.4 mm (14.09" x 9.31" x 0.76")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
35
Gaming
32
Display
27
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
67
Case
80
NanoReview Score
42
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
Case
|Weight
|1.72 kg (3.79 lbs)
|Width
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|236.5 mm (9.31 inches)
|Thickness
|19.4 mm (0.76 inches)
|Area
|847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Max. brightness
220 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 90 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|Yes
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|Yes
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.8 GHz
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|2
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
631
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1155
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|1531 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1594 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.22 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes