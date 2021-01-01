Home > Laptop comparison > ExpertBook B1 (B1500): full specs and tests

ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500)

ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.3%
  • Dimensions: 358 x 236.5 x 19.4 mm (14.09" x 9.31" x 0.76")
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ExpertBook B1 (B1500).
Performance
35
Gaming
32
Display
27
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
67
Case
80
NanoReview Score
42

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500)

Case

Weight 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 236.5 mm (9.31 inches)
Thickness 19.4 mm (0.76 inches)
Area 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3%
Side bezels 6.3 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 / 90 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive Yes
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA Yes
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.8 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 2
L3 Cache 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
631
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1155

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm
GPU base clock 1531 MHz
GPU boost clock 1594 MHz
FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
Max. ram size 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Comments

