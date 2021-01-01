Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)
- Launched: September 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.9%
- Dimensions: 309 x 210.6 x 16.9 mm (12.17 x 8.29 x 0.67 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
56
Gaming
30
Display
49
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
76
Case
93
NanoReview Score
53
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)
Case
|Weight
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
|309 x 210.6 x 16.9 mm
12.17 x 8.29 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|651 cm2 (100.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.9%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Noise level
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1661:1
|sRGB color space
|98.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|68.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|66.3%
|Response time
|29 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|331 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1211
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2520
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1321
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2427
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
0.84 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|81.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|Size
|10.0 x 6.0 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes