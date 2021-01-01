Home > Laptop comparison > ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel): full specs and tests

Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)

Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)
  • Launched: September 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.9%
  • Dimensions: 309 x 210.6 x 16.9 mm (12.17 x 8.29 x 0.67 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel).
Performance
56
Gaming
30
Display
49
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
76
Case
93
NanoReview Score
53

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 309 x 210.6 x 16.9 mm
12.17 x 8.29 x 0.67 inches
Area 651 cm2 (100.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.9%
Side bezels 7.3 mm
Colors Black
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 45 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1661:1
sRGB color space 98.9%
Adobe RGB profile 68.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 66.3%
Response time 29 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 331 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 4
L3 Cache 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1211
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2520
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1321
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2427

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 81.9 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 6.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 vs Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)
2. Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N) vs Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)
3. HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) vs Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)
4. HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)
5. HP ProBook x360 435 G8 vs Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)

Comments

EnglishРусский