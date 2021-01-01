Home > Laptop comparison > ExpertBook B9 (B9400): full specs and tests

ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)

  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.2%
  • Dimensions: 320 x 203 x 14.9 mm (12.6" x 7.99" x 0.59")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ExpertBook B9 (B9400).
Performance
76
Gaming
43
Display
46
Battery Life
51
Connectivity
76
Case
98
NanoReview Score
58

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)

Case

Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs)
Width 320 mm (12.6 inches)
Height 203 mm (7.99 inches)
Thickness 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 650 cm2 (100.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.2%
Side bezels 5.1 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 47.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1507:1
sRGB color space 98.7%
Adobe RGB profile 65.4%
Response time 45 ms
Max. brightness
450 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 325 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 77.7 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Clock 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Comments

