ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400) Launched: January 2021

Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.2%

Dimensions: 320 x 203 x 14.9 mm (12.6" x 7.99" x 0.59")

Battery: - 33 Wh 66 Wh CPU: - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD) 2048GB (SSD) 2048GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ExpertBook B9 (B9400). Performance 76 Gaming 43 Display 46 Battery Life 51 Connectivity 76 Case 98 NanoReview Score 58

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)

Case Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) Width 320 mm (12.6 inches) Height 203 mm (7.99 inches) Thickness 14.9 mm (0.59 inches) Area 650 cm2 (100.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.2% Side bezels 5.1 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1 Noise level 47.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1507:1 sRGB color space 98.7% Adobe RGB profile 65.4% Response time 45 ms Max. brightness 450 nits

Battery Capacity 33 Wh 66 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 325 gramm

Sound Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Loudness 77.7 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 USB-A 1x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Key travel 1.5 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1310 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4346 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 510 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2000

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 640 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Clock 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No