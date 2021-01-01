ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.2%
- Dimensions: 320 x 203 x 14.9 mm (12.6" x 7.99" x 0.59")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
76
Gaming
43
Display
46
Battery Life
51
Connectivity
76
Case
98
NanoReview Score
58
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)
Case
|Weight
|0.88 kg (1.94 lbs)
|Width
|320 mm (12.6 inches)
|Height
|203 mm (7.99 inches)
|Thickness
|14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
|Area
|650 cm2 (100.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.2%
|Side bezels
|5.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Noise level
|47.5 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1507:1
|sRGB color space
|98.7%
|Adobe RGB profile
|65.4%
|Response time
|45 ms
Max. brightness
450 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|325 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|77.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes