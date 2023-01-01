Home > Laptop comparison > ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403): full specs and tests

Asus ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403)

Asus ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403)
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~85%
  • Dimensions: 311 x 215 x 15.7 mm (12.24 x 8.46 x 0.62 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403).
Performance
61
Gaming
35
Display
66
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
81
Portability
94
NanoReview Score
60

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403)

Case

Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
Dimensions 311 x 215 x 15.7 mm
12.24 x 8.46 x 0.62 inches
Area 669 cm2 (103.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85%
Side bezels 4.8 mm
Colors Black
Material Aluminum
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 14 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology No
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:40 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1672
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7421
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1670
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7133
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5X
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Yes
Infrared sensor Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

