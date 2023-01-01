Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 or ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 vs Asus ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403)

56 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
VS
60 out of 100
Asus ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
Asus ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2880 x 1800
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 and Asus ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 63 against 57 watt-hours
  • 50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
vs
ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403)

Case

Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches		 311 x 215 x 15.7 mm
12.24 x 8.46 x 0.62 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 669 cm2 (103.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~85%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Material Top: Carbon fiber
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Aluminum
Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 42.7 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Ambient light sensor No -
Display tests
Contrast 1805:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 77.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 75.4% -
Response time 54 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:40 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 197 / 312 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x0.8W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 84.6 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 5.6 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 and X1 Carbon Gen 10
2. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
3. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 and X1 Yoga Gen 8
4. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
5. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 and T14 Gen 4
6. Asus ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403) and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
7. Asus ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
8. Asus ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
9. Asus ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403) and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
10. Asus ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403) and Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский