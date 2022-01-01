Home > Laptop comparison > ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600): full specs and tests

Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600)

  • Launched: December 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.7%
  • Dimensions: 362 x 264 x 19.9 mm (14.25 x 10.39 x 0.78 inches)
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600).
Performance
88
Gaming
78
Display
75
Battery Life
56
Connectivity
74
Case
68
NanoReview Score
72
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 362 x 264 x 19.9 mm
14.25 x 10.39 x 0.78 inches
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7%
Side bezels 8.7 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 283 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
550 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 14
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1742
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12171
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1798
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16361

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1642 MHz
FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48
GPU performance
12.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

