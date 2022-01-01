Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600) Launched: December 2021

December 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.7%

~77.7% Dimensions: 362 x 264 x 19.9 mm (14.25 x 10.39 x 0.78 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600). Performance 88 Gaming 78 Display 75 Battery Life 56 Connectivity 74 Case 68 NanoReview Score 72

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600)

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 362 x 264 x 19.9 mm

14.25 x 10.39 x 0.78 inches Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% Side bezels 8.7 mm Colors Black Transformer No Opening angle 150° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Response time 1 ms Max. brightness 550 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 240 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12700H Base frequency 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 14 Threads 20 L3 Cache 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1742 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12171 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1798 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 16361

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 105 W Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 1305 MHz GPU boost clock 1642 MHz FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 GPU performance 12.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable No Total slots 2

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes