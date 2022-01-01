Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
- Launched: January 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.2%
- Dimensions: 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm (13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches)
Review
Performance
96
Gaming
59
Display
56
Battery Life
67
Connectivity
81
Case
65
NanoReview Score
67
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches
|Area
|917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|Side bezels
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Number of fans
|4
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|300 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Charge power
|100 / 280 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1670
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10683
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
7.12 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Optical drive
|No
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.9 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes