Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022): full specs and tests

Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)

Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.2%
  • Dimensions: 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm (13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022).
Performance
96
Gaming
59
Display
56
Battery Life
67
Connectivity
81
Case
65
NanoReview Score
67

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches
Area 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2%
Side bezels 4.3 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 4

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 100 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1670
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10683

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units 2048
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Optical drive No
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
2. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) and ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
3. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
4. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) and ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
5. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
6. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) and Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
7. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) and Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
8. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) and Strix G17 Advantage Edition
9. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) and Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
10. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) and Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)

Comments

EnglishРусский