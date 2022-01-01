Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022): full specs and tests

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.1%
  • Dimensions: 395 x 282 x 28.3 mm (15.55 x 11.1 x 1.11 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022).
Performance
96
Gaming
59
Display
53
Battery Life
67
Connectivity
81
Case
46
NanoReview Score
65

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 282 x 28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 1.11 inches
Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1%
Side bezels 6 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 4

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Adobe RGB profile 75.3%
Response time 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 100 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1718
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10835

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units 2048
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Optical drive No
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

