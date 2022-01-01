Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022): full specs and tests

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.2%
  • Dimensions: 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm (13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022).
Performance
98
Gaming
85
Display
56
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
81
Case
63
NanoReview Score
76

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches
Area 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2%
Side bezels 4.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 4
Noise level 39.9 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Adobe RGB profile 75.3%
Response time 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 100 / 240 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 14
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1921
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14858
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1871
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
20370

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Optical drive No
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) and ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
2. Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) and Dell Alienware m15 R6
3. Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
4. Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) and MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
5. Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) and Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)

Comments

EnglishРусский