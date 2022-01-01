Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
- Launched: January 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.1%
- Dimensions: 395 x 282 x 28.3 mm (15.55 x 11.1 x 1.11 inches)
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Dimensions
|395 x 282 x 28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 1.11 inches
|Area
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Number of fans
|4
|Noise level
|39.9 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|75.3%
|Response time
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Charge power
|100 / 280 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|Cores
|14
|Threads
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2002
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15307
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1901
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
20480
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
13.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Optical drive
|No
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes