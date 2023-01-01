You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS Around 57% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 57% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits 34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 282 x 28.3 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 1.11 inches 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~74.1% Side bezels 6 mm 6 mm Colors Black, Silver Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Number of fans 4 2 Noise level 39.9 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 240 Hz PPI 127 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 75.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) 300 nits ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 100 / 280 W 330 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W 175 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz - GPU boost clock 1802 MHz - FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 12 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80 GPU performance ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) 13.8 TFLOPS ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) +79% 24.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 48 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 2 mm Touchpad Size 12.9 x 7.8 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.