Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
  • Launched: May 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.1%
  • Dimensions: 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm (15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches)
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022).
Performance
97
Gaming
91
Display
64
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
79
Case
53
NanoReview Score
78
Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches
Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1%
Side bezels 6 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Number of fans 4

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz
PPI 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 280 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 14
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2011
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14308
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2038
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17782

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 150 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80
GPU performance
19.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Optical drive No
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

