Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.1%

~74.1% Dimensions: 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm (15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022). Performance 97 Gaming 91 Display 64 Battery Life 63 Connectivity 79 Case 53 NanoReview Score 78

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)

Case Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% Side bezels 6 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber Yes Number of fans 4

Display 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz PPI 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Response time 3 ms

Battery Capacity 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Bottom Charge power 280 / 330 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12950HX Base frequency 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz Cores 14 Threads 20 L3 Cache 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 2011 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 14308 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 2038 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 17782

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 150 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 GPU performance 19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Optical drive No Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes