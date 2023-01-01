Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023): full specs and tests

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.6%
  • Dimensions: 355 x 266 x 20.5-29.7 mm (13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81-1.17 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023).
Performance
96
Gaming
84
Display
82
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
79
Case
60
NanoReview Score
81
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.67 kg (5.89 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 266 x 20.5-29.7 mm
13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81-1.17 inches
Area 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6%
Side bezels 5.2 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type Mini LED
Refresh rate 240 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 3 ms
Max. brightness
1100 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz
Cores 16
Threads 32
L3 Cache 64 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2033
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
18266
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1998
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
26841
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
16.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

