Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.6%

~78.6% Dimensions: 355 x 266 x 20.5-29.7 mm (13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81-1.17 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023). Performance 96 Gaming 84 Display 82 Battery Life 64 Connectivity 79 Case 60 NanoReview Score 81

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)

Case Weight 2.67 kg (5.89 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 266 x 20.5-29.7 mm

13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81-1.17 inches Area 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% Side bezels 5.2 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Number of fans 2

Display 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches Type Mini LED Refresh rate 240 Hz PPI 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Response time 3 ms Max. brightness 1100 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 330 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX Base frequency 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz Cores 16 Threads 32 L3 Cache 64 MB Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Fabrication process 5 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 2033 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 18266 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1998 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 26841

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 16.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes