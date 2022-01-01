Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022): full specs and tests

  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~764.4%
  • Dimensions: 355 x 26 x 20.5 mm (13.98 x 1.02 x 0.81 inches)
Display:
GPU:
RAM:

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.61 kg (5.76 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 26 x 20.5 mm
13.98 x 1.02 x 0.81 inches
Area 92 cm2 (14.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~764.4%
Side bezels 0.4 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz
PPI 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 240 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x2048 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

