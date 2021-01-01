Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503: full specs and tests

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.8%
  • Dimensions: 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm (13.98" x 9.57" x 0.78")
GPU:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503.
Performance
96
Gaming
100
Display
65
Battery Life
86
Connectivity
79
Case
76
NanoReview Score
82

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches)
Height 243 mm (9.57 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8%
Side bezels 4.8 mm
Colors White, Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 3 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 200 W

Sound

Speakers 2.2
Power 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Optical drive No
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1520
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9325

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

