ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.8%
- Dimensions: 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm (13.98" x 9.57" x 0.78")
Review
Performance
96
Gaming
100
Display
65
Battery Life
86
Connectivity
79
Case
76
NanoReview Score
82
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Width
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|Height
|243 mm (9.57 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.8%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|PPI
|188 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|Power
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Optical drive
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1520
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9325
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes