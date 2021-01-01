ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.8%

~77.8% Dimensions: 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm (13.98" x 9.57" x 0.78")

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in

GPU: - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile Storage: - 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503. Performance 96 Gaming 100 Display 65 Battery Life 86 Connectivity 79 Case 76 NanoReview Score 82

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) Height 243 mm (9.57 inches) Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% Side bezels 4.8 mm Colors White, Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz PPI 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Response time 3 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 200 W

Sound Speakers 2.2 Power 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Optical drive No Ports USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS Base frequency 3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Fabrication process 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1520 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 9325

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) Shading units 3840 DirectX support 12 Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM RAM size 16GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB