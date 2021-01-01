Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus M16: full specs and tests

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16

  • Launched: May 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~86%
  • Dimensions: 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm (13.98" x 9.57" x 0.78")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Zephyrus M16.
Performance
92
Gaming
64
Display
69
Battery Life
83
Connectivity
71
Case
76
NanoReview Score
74

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches)
Height 243 mm (9.57 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86%
Side bezels 5.2 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 140 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6510
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
593
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5275

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60-75 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 5.299 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2560
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
5.299 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2
Power 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

Comments

