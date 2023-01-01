Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
- Launched: January 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~85%
- Dimensions: 355 x 246 x 21.1-22.9 mm (13.98 x 9.69 x 0.83-0.9 inches)
Review
Performance
81
Gaming
84
Display
69
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
79
Case
65
NanoReview Score
75
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 246 x 21.1-22.9 mm
13.98 x 9.69 x 0.83-0.9 inches
|Area
|873 cm2 (135.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|3
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|280 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.4 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1902
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14342
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1395 MHz
|FLOPS
|19.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|4608
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|144
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
GPU performance
19.6 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.4
|Power
|6x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes