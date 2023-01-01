Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~85%

~85% Dimensions: 355 x 246 x 21.1-22.9 mm (13.98 x 9.69 x 0.83-0.9 inches)

Display: - 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) GPU: - GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM: - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage: - 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023). Performance 81 Gaming 84 Display 69 Battery Life 63 Connectivity 79 Case 65 NanoReview Score 75

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 246 x 21.1-22.9 mm

13.98 x 9.69 x 0.83-0.9 inches Area 873 cm2 (135.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85% Side bezels 5.2 mm Colors Black Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 3

Display 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz PPI 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Response time 3 ms

Battery Capacity 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Right Charge power 280 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i9 13900H Base frequency 2.6 GHz Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz Cores 14 (6P + 8E) Threads 20 L3 Cache 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1902 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 14342 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm GPU base clock 1395 MHz FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 4608 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 GPU performance 19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 Power 6x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes