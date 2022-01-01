Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022): full specs and tests

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~86%
  • Dimensions: 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm (13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022).
Performance
92
Gaming
70
Display
69
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
81
Case
77
NanoReview Score
74

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86%
Side bezels 5.2 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 100 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 14
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1875
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14212
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1794
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
19258

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48
GPU performance
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2
Power 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

