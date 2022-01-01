Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
- Launched: January 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~86%
- Dimensions: 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm (13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches)
Review
Performance
92
Gaming
70
Display
69
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
81
Case
77
NanoReview Score
74
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|100 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|Cores
|14
|Threads
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1875
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14212
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1794
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
19258
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
GPU performance
8.7 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|Power
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes