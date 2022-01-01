Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
- Launched: January 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~75.5%
- Dimensions: 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm (13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches)
Review
Performance
83
Gaming
67
Display
56
Battery Life
56
Connectivity
81
Case
67
NanoReview Score
65
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|Dimensions
|354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches
|Area
|889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.5%
|Side bezels
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|47.9 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|62.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|47.3%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|200 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|12
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1764
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10349
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1803
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15202
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
GPU performance
7.12 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes