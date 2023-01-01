Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2023) Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.3%

~79.3% Dimensions: 394 x 264 x 22.9-25.4 mm (15.51 x 10.39 x 0.9-1 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165 Hz) 2560 x 1440 CPU: - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU: - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the TUF Gaming F17 (2023). Performance 78 Gaming 69 Display 48 Battery Life 66 Connectivity 79 Case 57 NanoReview Score 63

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2023)

Case Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Dimensions 394 x 264 x 22.9-25.4 mm

15.51 x 10.39 x 0.9-1 inches Area 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% Side bezels 5.5 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165 Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 62.5% Adobe RGB profile 47.3% Response time 7 ms Max. brightness 250 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 240 / 280 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H Base frequency 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 14 (6P + 8E) Threads 20 L3 Cache 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1788 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12697 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1848 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 16674 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm FLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 9.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes