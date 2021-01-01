Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook 14 X413 (K413): full specs and tests

ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)

ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.5%
  • Dimensions: 324 x 215 x 18.3 mm (12.76" x 8.46" x 0.72")
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 215 mm (8.46 inches)
Thickness 18.3 mm (0.72 inches)
Area 697 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5%
Side bezels 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No

Display

Size 14 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
200 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 4
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1252
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2489

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

