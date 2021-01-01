ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.5%

~77.5% Dimensions: 324 x 215 x 18.3 mm (12.76" x 8.46" x 0.72")

Display: - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU: - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM: - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the VivoBook 14 X413 (K413). Performance 61 Gaming 37 Display 19 Battery Life 60 Connectivity 67 Case 87 NanoReview Score 46

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) Height 215 mm (8.46 inches) Thickness 18.3 mm (0.72 inches) Area 697 cm2 (107.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% Side bezels 7.1 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gold Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches Type TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 200 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery No Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 3x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Key travel 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz Cores 2 Threads 4 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1252 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2489

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX350 Type Dedicated Fabrication process 14 nm GPU base clock 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1468 MHz FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB Memoty type GDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) Shading units 640 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 16 GB