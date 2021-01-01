ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.3%

~79.3% Dimensions: 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.6 mm (14.17" x 9.26" x 0.73")

Display: - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) CPU: - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM: - 4GB 8GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Width 359.8 mm (14.17 inches) Height 235.3 mm (9.26 inches) Thickness 18.6 mm (0.73 inches) Area 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% Side bezels 7.2 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gold Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) Size 15.6 inches Type TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 250 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery No Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 3x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad Yes Backlight Yes Key travel 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Base frequency 2.1 GHz Turbo frequency 4 GHz Cores 6 Threads 12 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Fabrication process 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1088 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 5663

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 448 DirectX support 12.1

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB Channels 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 Max. ram size 16 GB