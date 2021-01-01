ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.3%
- Dimensions: 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.6 mm (14.17" x 9.26" x 0.73")
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
Case
|Weight
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Width
|359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|235.3 mm (9.26 inches)
|Thickness
|18.6 mm (0.73 inches)
|Area
|847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Max. brightness
250 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1088
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5663
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|Memory size
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|448
|DirectX support
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes