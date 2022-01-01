Asus Vivobook 16 (F1603, 12th Gen Intel) Launched: October 2022

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vivobook 16 (F1603, 12th Gen Intel). Performance 56 Gaming 23 Display 35 Battery Life 57 Connectivity 65 Case 77 NanoReview Score 45

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Vivobook 16 (F1603, 12th Gen Intel)

Case Weight 1.88 kg (4.15 lbs) Dimensions 358.6 x 249.5 x 19.9 mm

14.12 x 9.82 x 0.78 inches Area 895 cm2 (138.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83% Side bezels 7 mm Colors Silver, Blue Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery No Charging port position Left Charge power 90 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1220P Intel Core i5 12500H Base frequency 1.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 10 Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1528 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4948

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 45 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 GPU performance 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes