Asus Vivobook 16 (F1603, 12th Gen Intel)
  • Launched: October 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~83%
  • Dimensions: 358.6 x 249.5 x 19.9 mm (14.12 x 9.82 x 0.78 inches)
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vivobook 16 (F1603, 12th Gen Intel).
Performance
56
Gaming
23
Display
35
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
65
Case
77
NanoReview Score
45
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Vivobook 16 (F1603, 12th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 1.88 kg (4.15 lbs)
Dimensions 358.6 x 249.5 x 19.9 mm
14.12 x 9.82 x 0.78 inches
Area 895 cm2 (138.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83%
Side bezels 7 mm
Colors Silver, Blue
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left
Charge power 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 10
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1528
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4948

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

