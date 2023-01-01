Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) or Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) vs Asus Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605)

45 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8)
VS
55 out of 100
Asus Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605)
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8)
Asus Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605)
Display
Battery 47 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) and Asus Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605)
  • Can run popular games at about 422-576% higher FPS
  • Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8)
vs
Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 359.2 x 236 x 17.9 mm
14.14 x 9.29 x 0.7 inches		 358.6 x 249.1 x 18.9 mm
14.12 x 9.81 x 0.74 inches
Area 848 cm2 (131.4 inches2) 893 cm2 (138.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~83.1%
Side bezels 6.9 mm 7 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 120 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 (0P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W -
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz -
FLOPS 0.74 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 6.9 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8):
    - Two camera options are available: 720p and 1080p.
    - Built-in 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage with a separate M.2 SSD slot.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

