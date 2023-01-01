Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) vs Asus Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8)
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605)
- Can run popular games at about 422-576% higher FPS
- Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.2 x 236 x 17.9 mm
14.14 x 9.29 x 0.7 inches
|358.6 x 249.1 x 18.9 mm
14.12 x 9.81 x 0.74 inches
|Area
|848 cm2 (131.4 inches2)
|893 cm2 (138.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.2%
|~83.1%
|Side bezels
|6.9 mm
|7 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|120 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8 (0P + 8E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1604
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8340
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1578
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9839
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1400 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|0.74 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|256
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|16
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
|40
GPU performance
0.74 TFLOPS
6.42 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|10.4 x 6.9 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8):
- Two camera options are available: 720p and 1080p.
- Built-in 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage with a separate M.2 SSD slot.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
